Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 19, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 19, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 19, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

China's game approval rules will soon apply to HTML5 and WeChat mini-games

China's game approval rules will soon apply to HTML5 and WeChat mini-games

April 19, 2019 | By Staff
April 19, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

China’s game approval process has undergone a lot of change in the past year or so, including a full-on freeze for most of last year, but more changes are set to hit the program this month including some that expand its reach to cover HTML5 and instant games.

Releasing a game in China requires it to be submitted to regulators and deemed to meet certain content and quality standards before being greenlit to go up for sale, meaning that these regulations are important to know for devs interested in launching a game in China’s sizable market. 

Niko Partners has summarized the new and existing regulations China’s State Administration of Press and Publication plans to have fully implemented this month to oversee that process. Each, according to Niko Partners, aims to address issues related to game quality and content, risks of game addiction (especially in minors), and self-regulation for publishers.

Those include some plans that already were put into motion in December 2018 like establishing an ethics committee to evaluate the social values of online games and to restart the previously-frozen approval process that issues licenses for new titles.

Newer policies include an undisclosed limit on the number of games approved per calendar year (less than 5,000 for 2019, by Niko Partners' estimate), increased research and implementation of anti-addiction systems, especially for mobile games, and rules that require HTML5 games and mini-games like WeChat titles to seek approval before releasing.

Other new goals of the approval process seek to introduce and encourage self-regulation within China-based game publishers to check content ahead of approval, something that would come from more transparent information on the approval process itself, and goals that aim to promote games that “promote traditional culture” and feature “correct information regarding history, politics, and law.”

The full Niko Partners writeup offers more context for each of these, as well as a list of more specific content guidelines (“there shall be no images of dead bodies or pools of blood in any games,” clearly note if a game is part of a series or risk it being denied due to title overlap) that developers might want to check out as well.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.19.19]
Software Developer for DevOps
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.19.19]
Senior Concept Artist (Environment)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.19.19]
Technical Producer
Paradox Tectonic
Paradox Tectonic — Berkeley, California, United States
[04.18.19]
Senior PC/Console Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

The imperfect science of Falcon Age's baby bird-based social media marketing
Lights in the dark: How Ashen's design sets it apart from other 'Soulslikes'
Gearbox CEO: Both devs and players benefit from Epic and Steam competition
Burnout Paradise's online servers are shutting down after 11 years


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image