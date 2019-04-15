Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Insomniac Games, Deep Silver Volition, and more are hiring now!

April 19, 2019 | By Staff
Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Game Producer, 4L Games

Location: Toronto, Ontario

4L Games is looking for a Game Producer to join us. This person will be passionate about the Video Game industry and will work within a fast-paced environment, managing the team and ultimately will be responsible for the timely delivery and final quality of a thrilling stealth game developed for consoles. This position is available immediately.

Games System Engineer, DeepMind

Location: London, England, United Kingdom

We’re looking for a games programmer with a passion for software creation and problem solving with a proactive, can-do attitude to overcoming technical challenges.

To succeed in this role you will need to have a strong foundation in software engineering and enjoy working on a wide range of diverse and challenging problems within a results focused mission driven team.

Lead Character TD, Insomniac Games

Location: Burbank, California

Insomniac Games is looking for a Lead Character TD (may be called a Rigger/Technical Animator) to join our studio.  This role is for someone who is an expert in facial rigging and performance/motion capture pipelines. This lead will set the example by developing animation tools, demonstrating excellence and mentors a team of Character TDs.  This role is responsible for the design, implementation and management of our technical animation and rigging pipeline.  Our lead coordinates and participates in the entire in-game character creation process from concept to implementation.

Producer, Krillbite Studio

Location: Oslo, Norway

Krillbite Studio is looking for a producer to work with us on current and future projects. This job entails taking ownership of our projects and helping to scope and guide them according to budgets, timelines and design decisions. The producer should have insight into all disciplines of game development and be able to coordinate between all departments and team members.

Lighting Artist, Deep Silver Volition

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Deep Silver Volition is looking for a Lighting Artist to join our studio for the development of our next exciting open-world game! This position requires an understanding of modern real-time lighting techniques and an eye for artistic excellence. The ideal candidate has deep knowledge of cinematography, color theory, storytelling and the physical qualities of light.

