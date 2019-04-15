Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Video: How co-op VR is used to help train astronauts for space

April 19, 2019 | By Staff
April 19, 2019 | By Staff
More: VR, Design, Video, Vault

The tools of game development can be used to help train astronauts for their voyages to the edge of known space, and at GDC last year a panel of Opaque Space devs and experts from Boeing and NASA took the stage to explain how.

It was an earnest discussion exploring the many ways VR training tools can and are being used to support space exploration, as well as design best practices, the future of VR/AR/MR training, and why sometimes you need to train for problems you didn't even know existed yet.

If you missed seeing it live, good news: the panel is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

