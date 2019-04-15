Video: How co-op VR is used to help train astronauts for space

The tools of game development can be used to help train astronauts for their voyages to the edge of known space, and at GDC last year a panel of Opaque Space devs and experts from Boeing and NASA took the stage to explain how.

It was an earnest discussion exploring the many ways VR training tools can and are being used to support space exploration, as well as design best practices, the future of VR/AR/MR training, and why sometimes you need to train for problems you didn't even know existed yet.

If you missed seeing it live, good news: the panel is now available to watch for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

