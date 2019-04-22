Over half of PUBG Corp's 2018 revenue came from Asia

PUBG Corp has released a report on its full-year financials for 2018. The report itself is in Korean, but a translation shared by Niko Partners’ analyst Daniel Ahmad offers a look at how the PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds developer fared last year.

For the full 2018 fiscal year, PUBG Corp saw $920 million in revenue and $310 million in profit. Just over half of that revenue, 53 percent in total, came from Asia alone.

On a platform-by-platform basis, the bulk of PUBG Corp’s income came from the PC version of the game. The PC version of PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds brought in $790 million, while the console accounted for $60 million.

PUBG Corp saw $65 million from the mobile version of PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds but, as Ahmad points out, Tencent is largely behind the mobile game, meaning that only a fraction of its overall income is reflected in PUBG Corp’s financials.