Get a job: Rockstar Games is hiring a Facial Animator

Location: Edinburgh, Scotland

At Rockstar Games, we create the games we would want to play ourselves.



A career at Rockstar is about being part of a team working on some of the most creatively rewarding, large-scale projects to be found in any entertainment medium. You would be welcomed to a friendly, inclusive environment where you can learn, and collaborate with some of the most talented people in the industry.



Rockstar Games is on the lookout for a talented Animator who possesses a passion for facial animation. This is a full-time permanent position based out of Rockstar’s unique game development studio in the heart of Edinburgh.

WHAT WE DO

We create facial animations for all characters and animals appearing in cinematic and gameplay sequences in our games

We enhance face performances adding emphasis to key face shapes and movements to help create compelling and realistic characters.

We review face animations and implement feedback from lead reviews.

We work collaboratively with the global animation, code and design teams to problem solve and implement face performances across all characters in our games.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Create visually stunning 3D facial animations.

Work closely with the team to create balanced solutions to any related technical and aesthetic issues.

Animate natural and expressive motion to create realistic, fluid facial animations.

Implement, troubleshoot and debug animation systems.

Help improve animation pipelines.

QUALIFICATIONS

Bachelor’s Degree in Animation or similar from a competitive program.

Production experience on current generation console and/or PC.

Minimum 3 years of experience in animation for cutscene, cinematic or equivalent.

Hand key facial animation experience required.

Outstanding demo reel demonstrating good understanding of animation principles with a focus on high quality facial animation.

SKILLS

Advanced knowledge in one of: 3D Studio Max, MotionBuilder, or equivalent 3D program.

Exceptional skill in animating human and animal faces.

Strong interpersonal and communication skills and ability to work closely with Artists, Designers and Programmers.

Excellent problem-solving skills and ability to work in a self-directed manner and make timely, well-thought out decisions.

Strong understanding of development issues involved in getting animations into a game.

Positive, solution-oriented individual with a passion for game development.

PLUSES

Please note that these are desirable skills and are not required to apply for the position.

Proven industry experience as an animator on at least one AAA title.

Proficiency in Faceware, Dynamixyz or similar package.

HOW TO APPLY

Please apply with a CV and cover-letter demonstrating how you meet the skills above. If we would like to move forward with your application, a Rockstar North recruiter will reach out to you to explain next steps and guide you through the process.



Rockstar is proud to be an equal opportunity employer, and we are committed to hiring, promoting, and compensating employees based on their qualifications and demonstrated ability to perform job responsibilities.



If you’ve got the right skills for the job, we want to hear from you. We encourage applications from all suitable candidates regardless of age, disability, gender identity, sexual orientation, religion, belief, or race.

Interested? Apply now.

