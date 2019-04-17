Video: The making of the Xbox Adaptive Controller

Creating the Xbox Adaptive Controller required the Microsoft Devices team to reexamine their own practices and ultimately challenge their biases and assumptions to embrace more inclusive design.

In this talk from GDC 2019, Bryce Johnson (Inclusive Lead, Microsoft Devices) and Erin Muston-Firsch (Occupational Therapist, Craig Hospital) discuss the process of designing the Xbox Adaptive Controller and how doing so required them to rethink how they designed and engineered controllers altogether.

The talk offers game developers advice on how to apply those same principles to their own projects, like how to recognize when a design excludes people with limited mobility and how to design control schemes and input with accessibility in mind.

