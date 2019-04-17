Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 22, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 22, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 22, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: The making of the Xbox Adaptive Controller

April 22, 2019 | By Staff
April 22, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

Creating the Xbox Adaptive Controller required the Microsoft Devices team to reexamine their own practices and ultimately challenge their biases and assumptions to embrace more inclusive design.

In this talk from GDC 2019, Bryce Johnson (Inclusive Lead, Microsoft Devices) and Erin Muston-Firsch (Occupational Therapist, Craig Hospital) discuss the process of designing the Xbox Adaptive Controller and how doing so required them to rethink how they designed and engineered controllers altogether.

The talk offers game developers advice on how to apply those same principles to their own projects, like how to recognize when a design excludes people with limited mobility and how to design control schemes and input with accessibility in mind.

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.19.19]
Narrative Writer
DigiPen Institute of Technology
DigiPen Institute of Technology — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.19.19]
Assistant Profesor
DigiPen Institute of Technology
DigiPen Institute of Technology — Redmond, Washington, United States
[04.19.19]
Assistant Profesor
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.19.19]
Lighting Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Behind Dawn of Man's style of 'ant colony' city-building
Boldly she rode: How Heaven's Vault reinvents adventure games
South Korean FTC to review in-game purchase policies
Blog: What happens when game artists design a mural


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image