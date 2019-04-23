Assassin's Creed Unity hit by review bombers intent on spreading positivity

Assassin's Creed Unity is the latest game to be review bombed by Steam users, but perhaps not in the way you'd expect.

French developer Ubisoft offered the game out for free last week following the devastating Notre Dame fire, and donated over $500,000 to help restore the damaged monument.

As some of you might remember, Unity is set in 18th Century Paris and features a faithful recreation of the Notre Dame, allowing those who took advantage of the promotion to see the historic cathedral in all of its glory.

It's a gesture that evidently went down well with fans, who've since been bombarding the game's Steam page with positive reviews and messages of thanks.

As the graph below shows, those gratitude grenades (that's the opposite of a review bomb, folks) have left the game with a recent review rating of 'very positive,' compared to its overall 'mixed' rating.

"Thanks Ubisoft and Assassin's Creed Unity for giving us an opportunity to appreciate what Notre Dame used to be. God bless France," wrote one user, while others posted messages like "goodguy Ubi" and "Amazing game. Amazing company. Perfect."

It's a wholesome story that shows the positive power of video games, although it'll be interesting to see whether Valve's new review system eventually wipes out Unity's recent reviews for being "off-topic" -- as it did when past Borderlands titles were bombarded with negative reviews at the start of the month.