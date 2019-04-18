Thanks for helping to make GDC 2019 a more sustainable show!

Now that GDC 2019 is a wrap, organizers want to take a moment to thank everyone who attended for your help in making it one of the best GDCs yet!

Today we specifically want to shout out everyone who helped make GDC 2019 a more sustainable event by participating in on-site sustainability efforts. The GDC team is committed to putting on shows that have a positive environmental and social impact on both the industry and the local community, and this year we made some great progress.

By donating 30 GDC 2019 Indie Summit passes to the Indie Giving charity, for example, nearly $10,000 was raised for Compass Family Services, a local charity for homeless and at-risk families.

Attendees who purchased these charitable passes also met up before GDC to volunteer at a local shelter. It was a big success, and we'd like to thank everyone who participated as well as sponsors FGL, FlowPlay and Enhance for helping to make this worthy program possible.

We were also able to give out nearly 700 free passes to over 30 worldwide partner organizations (which all further diversity, accessibility, or other good causes in the game industry) to distribute as part of scholarship programs. These efforts aim to nurture the diversity of our industry and make GDC a more sustainable, accessible event for students and aspiring developers.

As part of our ongoing efforts to make GDC more sustainable on the local level, this year we reduced waste by replacing physical attendee bags with the paperless Digital Tote Bag, reducing overall signage production, and moving over to less wasteful LED lighting in the newly-revamped Moscone Convention Center.

All of this was borne with grace and support by our incredible attendees, without whom GDC wouldn't exist. Instead, GDC 2019 saw record-setting attendance, and we look forward to seeing you next year (March 16th through the 20th) for GDC 2020!

