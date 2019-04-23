Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 23, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 23, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 23, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Super Mario Bros. Commodore 64 fan port hit with DMCA takedowns

Super Mario Bros. Commodore 64 fan port hit with DMCA takedowns

April 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 23, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Nintendo has filed takedown notices against websites hosting Super Mario Bros. 64, a fan-made Commodore 64 port of the company’s 1985 NES game Super Mario Bros.

The project’s developer ZeroPaige worked on the port for around 7 years and released the finished game online last week.

According to TorrentFreak, however, Super Mario Bros. 64 has already been met with a number of takedown notices across file hosting websites as Nintendo looks to protect its IP rights. 

It’s an unsurprising end given the fact that the project is an unauthorized reproduction of one of Nintendo’s classic games, and one that the company itself still has up for sale on various platforms.

It’s also a move that comes during a period of time where Nintendo is very adamantly shutting down the circulation of its classic games online, to the point of threatening (and sometimes taking) legal action against websites hosting sizable ROM libraries.

Nintendo has taken similar actions against fan-made games that, either partially or entirely, used elements from Nintendo-owned properties in the past. Last year the company filed takedown notices against a decade-old Pokemon fan game creation tool which had been used to make the Pokemon Uranium fan project Nintendo took similar action against years before.

Around that same time, legal threats from Nintendo prompted the emulation site EmuParadise to remove its entire ROM and ISO file libraries and, more recently, Nintendo was awarded up to $12.23 million in a copyright and trademark infringement case against the websites LoveROMS and LoveRetro. 

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.22.19]
Experienced Game Developer
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[04.22.19]
Community Coordinator
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.22.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.19.19]
Narrative Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Here's why the Epic Games Store takes a 12 percent revenue cut from devs
GB Studio offers a free Game Boy-inspired way to create 2D games
Assassin's Creed Unity hit by review bombers intent on spreading positivity
Behind Dawn of Man's style of 'ant colony' city-building


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image