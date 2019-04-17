Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Get a job: Into the Breach dev Subset Games is hiring a Platform Engineer

April 23, 2019 | By Staff
Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Platform Engineer, Subset Games

Location: Remote

Subset Games, the game studio behind FTL and Into the Breach, is looking for an experienced C++ programmer to work remotely and help manage our growing library of games.

Responsibilities:

  • Maintain, fix, and update our current library of games (FTL and Into the Breach)
  • Port games to additional platforms (e.g. Mac, Linux, iOS, or consoles)
  • Seek out player feedback in order to discover issues when they arise

As we're a very small team, you will also have the opportunity to be involved throughout our development process, including working on any new projects we pursue. You will help guide the technical future of Subset Games, participating in the iteration and improvement of our code-base for future projects.

Subset Games has no office and as such we have no expectation for relocation. As long as you're able to work remotely, anywhere in the world, you're encouraged to apply. This is a full-time position, and we will never expect more than a standard 40 hour work week. You will set your own hours and we're happy to work around family or other constraints you might have.

Requirements:

  • Fluent in C/C++ development
  • Excellent knowledge of OpenGL
  • Experience with cross-platform development
  • Credited as a programmer on at least one released game
  • Self-directing and able to effectively work remotely

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

