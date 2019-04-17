Video: Building God of War's Atreus to fit with both gameplay and narrative

For God of War, the team at Sony Santa Monica was tasked with creating an entry in a longrunning series that both stayed faithful to some aspects of its predecessors while giving its protagonist Kratos considerable room to grow.

Working Kratos’ son Atreus into both the gameplay and the story complicated this, but in the end including him as a fully realized companion AI paid off. In this talk, senior staff technical combat designer Hayato Yoshidome walks through several approaches and iterations from Atreus’ creation, addressing how the ups and downs of each influenced different elements of God of War.

