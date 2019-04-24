Switch continues to dominate hardware sales in the U.S.

The Nintendo Switch was the best-selling console in the U.S. throughout March in terms of unit and dollar sales, and has been for the past quarter.

That's according to the latest figures from The NPD Group, which actually revealed an overall decline in hardware spending during the last quarter, with revenue falling by 13 percent year-on-year to $759 million.

It's notable news, given the Switch was also the best-selling console of 2018 in the States. In December 2018 alone, the hybrid system smashed the single-month dollar sales record set by the Wii back in 2009, and managed to outpace the Xbox One and PS4 over a year in which $5.1 billion was spend on hardware.

News of the console's dominance in the U.S. has coincided with fresh reports from Bloomberg that suggest Nintendo will launch its long-rumored cut-price Switch in June. The device will apparently focus on portability so it can eventually replace the 3DS, and could sacrifice features such as Joy Con-rumble to make it more affordable.

Bloomberg also claims Nintendo is working on a "modest" Switch upgrade, and that the console won't recieve a massive power boost as some outlets have reported.