April 24, 2019
Frostpunk has surpassed 1.4 million sales in first year

April 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Newsbrief: City-building survival game Frostpunk has sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide on PC since launching a year ago. 

Developer 11 Bit Studios broke the news on Twitter, where it also revealed the game recouped its three-year development costs almost immediately after passing 250,000 sales within 66 hours of launch

Frostpunk, which asks players to keep the last dregs of society afloat in a barbaric frozen wasteland, is scheduled to arrive on consoles this summer, although a release date has yet to be confirmed.

 

