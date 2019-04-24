Frostpunk has surpassed 1.4 million sales in first year

Newsbrief: City-building survival game Frostpunk has sold over 1.4 million copies worldwide on PC since launching a year ago.

Developer 11 Bit Studios broke the news on Twitter, where it also revealed the game recouped its three-year development costs almost immediately after passing 250,000 sales within 66 hours of launch.

Frostpunk, which asks players to keep the last dregs of society afloat in a barbaric frozen wasteland, is scheduled to arrive on consoles this summer, although a release date has yet to be confirmed.