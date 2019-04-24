Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
Supercell partners with Internet Matters to improve child safety online

April 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Clash of Clans and Clash Royale maker Supercell has joined forces with non-profit organization Internet Matters on a mission to help keep children safe in the digital world. 

The pair will work together to ensure children remain safe while playing online games, and will look to provide families with new advice and resources to help achieve that goal.

It's a notable partnership for Internet Matters, as having a company of Supercell's stature behind it could encourage other high-profile members of the games industry to back the initiative. 

Outlining the importance of the cause, the group pointed to a recent survey it conducted that showed gaming is the second activity parents are most concerned about when it comes to how their children use their screen time -- the first was "watching videos."

Out of those surveyed, 49 percent of parents explained they are particularly worried about how their children come into contact and interact with strangers when playing online. 

"With the rise of online and mobile gaming we’ve seen a real demand from parents who want to know more about how to manage their children’s online gaming and keep them safe while playing," commented Internet Matters CEO, Carolyn Bunting. 

"We are delighted to be working with an organization who is on the cutting edge of mobile gaming technology that shares our vision for improving children’s digital well-being."

