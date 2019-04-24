Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Persona 5 has sold over 2.7 million copies worldwide

Persona 5 has sold over 2.7 million copies worldwide

April 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 24, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Newsbrief: Persona 5, the stylish role-playing game from Japanese developer Atlus, has sold over 2.7 million units worldwide. 

The news comes via the Amazon Japan listing for Persona 5 Royal (a new enhanced version of the game), which was spotted by ResetEra user Vestan

The PlayStation exclusive launched in Japan on September 15, 2016, before arriving in the West a few months later on April 4, 2017. It had sold 2.4 million copies worldwide as of January this year, meaning another 300,000 units have flown off shelves in the months since.

Related Jobs

FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[04.24.19]
Senior Concept Artist
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[04.24.19]
Senior Animator
Housemarque
Housemarque — Helsinki, Finland
[04.24.19]
Senior Level Designer
Sony PlayStation
Sony PlayStation — San Mateo, California, United States
[04.23.19]
Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Video: Building God of War's Atreus to fit with both gameplay and narrative
Google coy with new Stadia details, pushes the promise of discoverability
Frostpunk has surpassed 1.4 million sales in first year
Switch continues to dominate hardware sales in the U.S.


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image