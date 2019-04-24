Persona 5 has sold over 2.7 million copies worldwide

Newsbrief: Persona 5, the stylish role-playing game from Japanese developer Atlus, has sold over 2.7 million units worldwide.

The news comes via the Amazon Japan listing for Persona 5 Royal (a new enhanced version of the game), which was spotted by ResetEra user Vestan.

The PlayStation exclusive launched in Japan on September 15, 2016, before arriving in the West a few months later on April 4, 2017. It had sold 2.4 million copies worldwide as of January this year, meaning another 300,000 units have flown off shelves in the months since.