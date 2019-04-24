Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 24, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 24, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 24, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Ex-BioWare dev James Ohlen heading up new Wizards of the Coast studio

Ex-BioWare dev James Ohlen heading up new Wizards of the Coast studio

April 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 24, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Wizards of the Coast has tapped James Ohlen, a longtime BioWare developer and one of the minds behind games like Knights of the Old Republic and Dragon Age: Origins, to lead a new studio the company plans to open in Austin, Texas.

Ohlen previously spent 22 years at BioWare before departing the company last July. He worked on a number of the prolific RPG developer’s best-known games, including some based on Wizards of the Coast-owned IP like Baldur’s Gate and Neverwinter Nights.

The new, unnamed studio is due to be based out of Austin, Texas and will develop games in a new, original IP that Wizards of the Coast notes is outside of both its Magic: The Gathering and Dungeons & Dragons brands.

When departing BioWare, Ohlen had noted that he planned to “take a break from the industry and work on something a little more smaller and more personal,” but his plans have changed in the last nine months.

“I didn’t think that I would be coming back to the game industry so soon but working with Wizards is a once in a lifetime opportunity,” said Ohlen in a statement. “Our mutual love of RPGs, world-building, and interactive storytelling is a perfect match.”

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.24.19]
Senior Producer
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[04.24.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[04.24.19]
Lead Software Engineer - Arena
FoxNExt Games
FoxNExt Games — San Jose, California, United States
[04.24.19]
Senior Producer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Video: Building God of War's Atreus to fit with both gameplay and narrative
Nepal lifts short-lived ban on PlayerUnknown’s Battlegrounds
Respawn CEO: Sticking to seasonal updates better for Apex Legends devs
Google coy with new Stadia details, pushes the promise of discoverability


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image