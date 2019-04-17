Get a job: Sony PlayStation is hiring a Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



San Mateo, California

PlayStation isn’t just the Best Place to Play —it’s also the Best Place to Work. We’ve thrilled gamers since 1994, when we launched the original PlayStation. Today, we’re recognized as a global leader in interactive and digital entertainment. The PlayStation brand falls under Sony Interactive Entertainment, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Sony Corporation.

Competitive Gaming is an exciting and burgeoning space within the landscape of gaming. As one of the leaders of the gaming industry, PlayStation is focused on the esports business both regionally and globally as a part of the strategic outlook on the future of gaming. The Sr. Manager, Competitive Gaming (North America) will be a senior member of this initiative, responsible for not only assisting in the creation of the overall strategy, but heavily in its execution. This position will touch all aspects of the initiative However, with a focus on driving and executing regional activities and goals. This person will also help to build the overall infrastructure, determining and allocating resource needs, global/ regional governance, cross-functional partnership and advocacy.

Responsibilities:

Thought leadership in the infrastructure, activation and funding design of Global eSports/ competitive gaming strategy; providing examples of wider best practices and focus efforts against areas key to PlayStation’s differentiation and advantage.

Working with the Global team to determine best practices for esports on the platform, including the Tournament feature.

Responsible for the design and execution of the esports strategy in North America and LATAM

Management and Execution of the esports platform “destination” in North America, including determining tech partnerships, content strategy and promotion.

Oversee Tournament Feature Program management in Region

Design and execute Regional activations around global and local esports sponsorships

Assist in the execution and management of 1st party programs in region

Responsible for execution of Global programs in region, specifically, around E3 and PSX

Management and promotion of PS Plus esports programs at key esports events in Region

Responsible for seeking opportunities and seeding the North American market with in the intent of furthering the goals of the PlayStation esports program globally and locally

Regional budget development and management

Support and execution of the global esports “branding” program in the region

Manage eSports relations with internal departments, specifically, working closely with marketing, promotions, corporate communications and publisher relations in order to ensure success of Regional program.

Determine and manage relevant KPI’s for the region and its esports program

Identify and facilitate relationships within the esports/ competitive gaming community

Qualifications:

At least 6+ years of experience in the gaming industry

At least 3+ years of experience in eSports preferred

Extensive knowledge of the competitive gaming landscape

Strong ability to network with leaders and influencers within the competitive gaming space

Experience creating business models

Strong presentation skills

Proven management/ leadership success

Strong financial acumen

Excellent written and verbal communication skills

Proven ability to influence decisions on a global scale

Bachelor degree or equivalent work experience

Sony is an Equal Opportunity Employer. All persons will receive consideration for employment without regard to race, color, religion, gender, pregnancy, national origin, ancestry, citizenship, age, legally protected physical or mental disability, covered veteran status, status in the U.S. uniformed services, sexual orientation, gender identity, marital status, genetic information or membership in any other legally protected category.

We strive to create an inclusive environment, empower employees and embrace diversity. We encourage everyone to respond.

We sincerely appreciate the time and effort you spent in contacting us and we thank you for your interest in PlayStation.

