Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 25, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 25, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 25, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Four years after launch, Angry Birds 2 is still Rovio's top-earning game

Four years after launch, Angry Birds 2 is still Rovio's top-earning game

April 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Smartphone/Tablet, Business/Marketing

Rovio’s latest launch Angry Birds Dream Blast saw €6.9 million (~$7.7 million) in gross bookings during its first three months out, an income boost that helped the company report a 12.3 percent increase in gross bookings for its whole games business.

At launch, that puts Dream Blast as Rovio’s third highest-earning title, just behind Angry Birds Friends and its top earner Angry Birds 2.

Games gross bookings, a figure Rovio uses to capture in-app purchases and in-app advertising sales,  came in at €65.8 million (~$73.3 million) for the first quarter, a 12.3 percent increase from the €58.6 million (~$65.2 million) reported during the first quarter of the year prior.

Angry Birds 2 continues to be the company’s big earner in its games business, bringing in €32 million (~$35.6 million) in gross bookings all on its own. The company says that the game grew 48 percent year-on-year and has generated €285 million (~$317.4 million) in gross bookings since its 2015 release.

Across its top 5 games (including Angry Birds 2, Friends, Dream Blast, Angry Birds Match, and Angry Birds Pop) Rovio also says it’s been able to maintain stable daily active users and monthly unique players as well. The influx of new players for the January release Angry Birds Dream Blast helped to offset any decline in older titles, thanks in part to the €23.7 million (~$26.4 million) the company spent on user acquisition this quarter.

As a whole, the Rovio group’s revenue increased by 7.8 percent year over year and came in at €70.9 million (~$78.9 million) this quarter. It’s a boost led by the games business, which reported €66.3 million (~$73.8 million) in revenue, as revenue for Rovio’s brand licensing segment fell by just over 50 percent year-over-year to €4.6 million (~$5.1 million) due to low revenue from the Angry Birds Movie.

Related Jobs

Insomniac Games
Insomniac Games — Burbank, California, United States
[04.25.19]
Associate Outsourcing Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.25.19]
Cinematic Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.25.19]
Senior System Designer (Living World)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.25.19]
Junior UI Designer - for a New Mobile Game


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Insomniac CEO Ted Price reflects on 25 years of leadership lessons
Epic would back away from exclusives if Steam changed rev share, says CEO
The Switch is closing in on 35 million lifetime sales
Respawn CEO: Sticking to seasonal updates better for Apex Legends devs


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image