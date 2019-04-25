Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Ubisoft is rewarding players for reporting reproducible bugs in Rainbow Six Siege

April 25, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Ubisoft is changing its bug reporting system for Rainbow Six Siege, a move that aims to encourage players to report the bugs they stumble across while playing with its new Bug Hunter Program.

It’s a sort of bug bounty system that builds off of the R6Fix program the company introduced to solicit bug reports from players last year. In short, players are able to report issues they encounter on the Rainbow Six Siege test server and receive in-game goodies once they reach a certain threshold of acknowledged reports.

Following each submission, Ubisoft QA runs through the report to see if the issue can be reproduced. If so, the bug is marked as acknowledged and the team moves on to try and solve the issues spotted by players.

Like the R6Fix system, the Bug Hunter Program has the added effect of making players feel more involved with the evolution of the game, on top of reaping some digital rewards. In the case of R6Fix, that community effort led to over 7,000 submitted bug reports in a year.

