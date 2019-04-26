Chat with one of Outward's developers at 2PM EST

You may have missed its launch but Outward, the open-world survival RPG from Quebec developer Nine Dots, has been tearing up the Steam charts since its launch on March 26th.

It's a unique kind of game for a smaller developer to succeed in, borrowing combat mechanics from Dark Souls while utilizing survival mechanics that have been popular on Steam. To discuss the making of Outward, developer Guillaume Boucher-Vidal will be dropping by the GDC Twitch channel at 2PM EST (that's an hour earlier than the usual broadcast time!)

If you've got questions about making open-world games with smaller teams, or want to know more about the company's promises to improve quality of life for its employees, drop by the GDC Twitch channel and ask your questions in Twitch chat!

And for more developer interviews, be sure to follow the GDC Twitch channel.