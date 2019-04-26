Over 9.8 million people are using Nintendo's premium Switch Online service

Over 9.8 million Nintendo Switch Online accounts have been created worldwide since the premium subscription service was launched last September

It's news that shows there's an appetite for the fledgling online service, which enables online play and grants access to exclusive discounts, cloud saves, and member-only games.

The figure was rolled out by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a recent financial briefing, and includes family memberships -- which lets up to eight Nintendo Account holders use the service under one plan -- but excludes anyone using a free trial.

During the briefing, Furukawa explained the company wants to make Nintendo Switch Online a "more attractive" prospect in the long-term. He also revealed that Tetris 99, the battle royale Tetris title that's free for Nintendo Switch Online members, has been played on 2.8 million accounts.

For those wondering about pricing, a Switch Online family membership currently costs $34.99 per year, while individual memberships are available for $3.99 for 1 month, $7.99 for 3 months, and $19.99 or 12 months.