Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Over 9.8 million people are using Nintendo's premium Switch Online service

Over 9.8 million people are using Nintendo's premium Switch Online service

April 26, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
April 26, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Business/Marketing

Over 9.8 million Nintendo Switch Online accounts have been created worldwide since the premium subscription service was launched last September

It's news that shows there's an appetite for the fledgling online service, which enables online play and grants access to exclusive discounts, cloud saves, and member-only games.

The figure was rolled out by Nintendo president Shuntaro Furukawa during a recent financial briefing, and includes family memberships -- which lets up to eight Nintendo Account holders use the service under one plan -- but excludes anyone using a free trial.

During the briefing, Furukawa explained the company wants to make Nintendo Switch Online a "more attractive" prospect in the long-term. He also revealed that Tetris 99, the battle royale Tetris title that's free for Nintendo Switch Online members, has been played on 2.8 million accounts.

For those wondering about pricing, a Switch Online family membership currently costs $34.99 per year, while individual memberships are available for $3.99 for 1 month, $7.99 for 3 months, and $19.99 or 12 months.

Related Jobs

Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[04.26.19]
Environment Artist
Stardock Systems, Inc
Stardock Systems, Inc — Plymouth, Michigan, United States
[04.26.19]
Art Director
Preswerx
Preswerx — Boca Raton, Florida, United States
[04.26.19]
Unreal Engine Technical Artist
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.26.19]
Software Developer for DevOps


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

In-depth: Portfolio-scale machine learning at Zynga
Insomniac CEO Ted Price reflects on 25 years of leadership lessons
Epic would back away from exclusives if Steam changed rev share, says CEO
The Switch is closing in on 35 million lifetime sales


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image