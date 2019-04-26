Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate driving new Switch sales for Nintendo

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate driving new Switch sales for Nintendo

April 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Nintendo says that Super Smash Bros. Ultimate was played by a quarter of new Switch owners on their first day with the console, noting that it and other first-party games were a driving force behind the system's sales this quarter.

That’s one of many figures shared about Nintendo’s first-party games during its Q4 financial report this week, and the company says it’s happy with the pace those games are setting at this point in the Switch’s lifespan across the board.

Between just January and March 2019, 26 percent of new Switch owners played Super Smash Bros. Ultimate during their first day of Switch ownership, just ahead of Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (16 percent of players) and the Pokemon: Let’s Go games (13 percent).

The company says its seeing solid momentum for its first-party game lineup on the platform overall. For the quarter, sell-through of first-party Nintendo Switch titles has increased by 50 percent year-over-year. Looking at the full year ending March 31, 2019, Nintendo says first-party software sell-through rose by 70 percent year-over-year thanks in part to those sales “accelerating considerably” during the holiday season.

Nintendo notes that there’s been a trend where Switch versions of games tend to outperform past titles in their series, and that’s something it continues to see with the platform’s newer releases like Yoshi’s Crafted World. Another new release, New Super Mario Bros. U alone, sold over 1 million copies in just two weeks and has, as of the end of March, sold 2.5 million copies worldwide.

While software sales are outpacing hardware sales, Nintendo says that it's seeing a high level of sales per Switch unit. The company also says that monthly active users for Q4 has doubled year-over-year, something the company says means that players who picked up a Switch during the holiday season are spending time with the system even months later.

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.26.19]
Software Developer for DevOps
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.26.19]
Senior Concept Artist (Environment)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[04.26.19]
Technical Producer
Paradox Tectonic
Paradox Tectonic — Berkeley, California, United States
[04.25.19]
Senior PC/Console Graphics Programmer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

In-depth: Portfolio-scale machine learning at Zynga
PS4 software sales up at Sony as hardware decline continues
Blog: Orchestrating game worlds using Event SuperVision - Part 2
Insomniac CEO Ted Price reflects on 25 years of leadership lessons


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image