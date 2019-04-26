Nintendo saw over $1 billion in digital sales this year, a company first

Newsbrief: Digital sales have been on the rise for Nintendo since the Switch released in March 2017, so much so that digital sales across all Nintendo platforms for the year surpassed 100 billion yen (and $1 billion as well) for the very first time.

It’s a figure pulled from the company’s financial results for the full year ending March 2019, and one that includes downloaded games, software, add-on content, and (pro-rated) Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

Nintendo says that the full, 12-month period ending March 31 saw 118.8 billion yen, roughly $1.06 billion, in digital sales across all its platforms. That’s nearly twice as much as reported during the preceding fiscal year, and a jump that Nintendo credits to the Nintendo Switch.

This comes as the Switch approaches 35 million units sold—a milestone that puts it ahead of the Wii U, GameCube, and Nintendo 64—and as first-party software sales continue to pick up momentum on the platform.