Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Nintendo saw over $1 billion in digital sales this year, a company first

Nintendo saw over $1 billion in digital sales this year, a company first

April 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online

Newsbrief: Digital sales have been on the rise for Nintendo since the Switch released in March 2017, so much so that digital sales across all Nintendo platforms for the year surpassed 100 billion yen (and $1 billion as well) for the very first time.

It’s a figure pulled from the company’s financial results for the full year ending March 2019, and one that includes downloaded games, software, add-on content, and (pro-rated) Nintendo Switch Online memberships.

Nintendo says that the full, 12-month period ending March 31 saw 118.8 billion yen, roughly $1.06 billion, in digital sales across all its platforms. That’s nearly twice as much as reported during the preceding fiscal year, and a jump that Nintendo credits to the Nintendo Switch.

This comes as the Switch approaches 35 million units sold—a milestone that puts it ahead of the Wii U, GameCube, and Nintendo 64—and as first-party software sales continue to pick up momentum on the platform.

Related Jobs

Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[04.24.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[04.24.19]
Lead Software Engineer - Arena
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.16.19]
Mobile Software Engineer
ZeniMax Online Studios
ZeniMax Online Studios — Cockeysville, Maryland, United States
[04.02.19]
Senior Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

In-depth: Portfolio-scale machine learning at Zynga
PS4 software sales up at Sony as hardware decline continues
Blog: Orchestrating game worlds using Event SuperVision - Part 2
Insomniac CEO Ted Price reflects on 25 years of leadership lessons


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image