Starbreeze sells 10 Crowns publishing rights back to developer Mohawk Games

Starbreeze has agreed to sell the publishing rights for 10 Crowns back to the game’s developer, a move that comes a little over a year after the company signed on to publish the project.

The sale is the latest in a series of similar decisions that Starbreeze has made as it maneuvers through a difficult period brought about by the company’s recent financial struggles.

In a press release, Starbreeze notes that it “expects to be fully reimbursed for costs the company has had in connection” with the game’s development, though the exact terms of the sale were not given.

“As we work through our reorganization it also means that we will need to look at each and every opportunity presented and make some hard decisions which are the right for the situation we are in," says acting Starbreeze CEO Mikael Nermark. "Mohawk has made good progress on the project so far and we’ll be excited to see the product realized when the time comes for its release."

After underwhelming sales of Overkill’s The Walking Dead, Starbreeze pushed to cut costs and refocus on its core businesses of game development and publishing. Since that pivot the company has similarly sold publishing rights for System Shock 3, though it notes in the press release that it is still signed on to publish Double Fine’s Psychonauts 2.