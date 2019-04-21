Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 26, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 26, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Video: How Blizzard designed and built Overwatch's replay tech

April 26, 2019 | By Staff
April 26, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Design, Video, Vault

From its inception, the replay system for Blizzard's multiplayer shooter Overwatch needed to support a variety of customer-facing and internal needs.

In a fast-paced, team-oriented first-person shooter like Overwatch "kill cams" help you understand how your hero died, Highlights and "plays of the game" celebrate individual prowess and team excellence, and replays prove invaluable in reproducing bugs.

At GDC 2017, Blizzard's Philip Orwig gave an illuminating talk about how these systems were built, digging into (among other things) how to develop a replay system in parallel with your network model, how to generate and transfer reels within a hard respawn deadline, and how (and why) Blizzard refactored their game client architecture to support an interruptible kill cam.

It was rich in technical details, and now you can watch it (completely free!) over on the official GDC YouTube channel!

About the GDC Vault

In addition to this presentation, the GDC Vault and its accompanying YouTube channel offers numerous other free videos, audio recordings, and slides from many of the recent Game Developers Conference events, and the service offers even more members-only content for GDC Vault subscribers.

Those who purchased All Access passes to recent events like GDC or VRDC already have full access to GDC Vault, and interested parties can apply for the individual subscription via a GDC Vault subscription page. Group subscriptions are also available: game-related schools and development studios who sign up for GDC Vault Studio Subscriptions can receive access for their entire office or company by contacting staff via the GDC Vault group subscription page. Finally, current subscribers with access issues can contact GDC Vault technical support.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.25.19]
Cinematic Artist
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[04.25.19]
Senior System Designer (Living World)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.25.19]
Junior UI Designer - for a New Mobile Game
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[04.25.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

In-depth: Portfolio-scale machine learning at Zynga
PS4 software sales up at Sony as hardware decline continues
Blog: Orchestrating game worlds using Event SuperVision - Part 2
Insomniac CEO Ted Price reflects on 25 years of leadership lessons


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image