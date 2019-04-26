Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 26, 2019
April 26, 2019
April 26, 2019
PlayStation Now has 700,000 subscribers

April 26, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Sony’s game subscription and streaming service PlayStation Now boasts 700,000 subscribers, a milestone that comes 5 years into the service's lifespan. 

Sony was an early entry in the now more-crowded game streaming space, offering PlayStation Now as a subscription-based way for players to stream select games to their consoles or PC. Since its first rollout, the service, which was originally based on tech picked up in Sony's acquisition of Gaikai, has added the option to download from its library instead of only offering streaming play.

The company shared a little bit of information on the growth of its streaming-service-turned-game-library in a recent earnings call. In that call, Sony said that the service has seen about 40 percent annual growth and that the bulk of players now spend their time playing downloaded games rather than streaming titles.

It’s been about 5 years since the service first launched, and PlayStation Now has since expanded to 19 total countries and offers over 750 PlayStation 3 and PlayStation 4 games.

