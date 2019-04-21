Get a job: Pixar Animation Studios, FoxNext Games, are more are hiring now!

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Here are just some of the many, many positions being advertised right now. If you're a recruiter looking for talent, you can also post jobs here.

Location: Helsinki, Finland

Housemarque is seeking highly motivated Senior Level Designer to join our studio. You are passionate about games and the craft of Level Design. You take initiative and find creative solutions to complex problems. You are creative, team-spirited and result oriented.

Location: Bellevue, Washington

Camouflaj, the studio behind the episodic series RÉPUBLIQUE is looking for a QA tester for a contract position lasting 4+ months working on our ambitious VR-based action game project, Marvel’s IRON MAN VR.

QA performs a vital role as the first audience for any game, reporting on performance, usability, playability, and identifying aspects which could be improved. Testers are responsible for reviewing the quality bar for internal tools and for finding flaws before a project is submitted to our publishing partners. Our dev team-facing testing efforts work with the internal staff to provide detailed feedback to all the stakeholders, and represents the “voice of the consumer” in production/design meetings, and serve as the final gatekeeper before builds are shared externally from the studio. We are a small, focused, and driven team, and this role is an example of that need for both excellence and personal efficiency.

Location: Plymouth, Michigan

Stardock is committed to making visually compelling games. We are currently seeking a full-time Art Director at our Plymouth, MI studio. We work with bleeding edge technology and need an experienced veteran to guide and blend our amazing engineering capabilities with our talented art team. The Art Director not only sets the visual style of the game but provides specific guidance, both artistic and technical, on how to achieve those goals.

Location: Emeryville, California

Work alongside Pixar animators and engineers to design and implement new features within the Presto Animation System to help create the next generation of Pixar films. Presto is Pixar’s industry leading animation production software suite, built from the ground up with a modern architecture and a well-designed code base. You will be challenged by our production teams to enable Pixar to continue to raise the high bar for what can be achieved in the art of digital animation.

Location: San Jose, California

FoxNext Games is looking for a Senior Narrative Designer to translate the vision of the creative director into in-game story and playable events, develop fresh and innovative stories, settings, and characters in the Aliens science fiction universe, lead collaboration with other writers and designers, and more as a part of its team.