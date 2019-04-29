Mojang donates $100k to water charity after Minecraft players rally to the cause

Minecraft maker Mojang has donated $100,000 to non-profit organization charity:water to help bring clean and safe drinking water to people across the globe.

The studio had already pledged $10,000 to the cause, and promised to donate another $90,000 as soon as its free 'Travelling Trader' skin and map pack had been downloaded 100,000 times.

Players quickly rose to the challenge and hit that target in less than a day, demonstrating how video games and their communities can help affect positive change around the world.

"663 million people currently lack access to clean water (that’s almost 1 in 10 people), which makes the great work of charity: water absolutely essential. They want to bring clean water to as many people as possible, and we want to help them more," wrote Mojang in a short blog post.

"Charity: water estimates that the number of people impacted by a $100,000 donation is over 3,300. So all you have to do is download a great map and skin pack, and you’ll help us help a fantastic cause!"

You can find out more about the important work being done by charity:water by clicking right here.