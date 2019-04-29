Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
April 29, 2019
Japanese mobile operator Docomo sinks $280 million into Magic Leap

April 29, 2019 | By Chris Kerr
More: VR, Business/Marketing

Mixed-reality startup Magic Leap has secured a $280 million investment from Japanese mobile operator Docomo. 

It means the company, which finally rolled out its Magic Leap One mixed-reality headset last August, has now secured around $2.6 billion in funding since being formed in 2010. 

Magic Leap claims the Docomo partnership will help grow the "global footprint" of its spatial computing technology, and will see the pair work together to create new immersive media content and experiences in Japan. 

The two companies will also combine resources in an attempt to create a new immersive media platform that leverages Magic Leap devices and Docomo's 5G network, while also reworking Magic Leap's operating system for the Japanese market.

XRDC 2019 is looking for speakers! Submit your talk here. (XRDC and Gamasutra are UBM Americas brands.)

