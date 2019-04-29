Japanese mobile operator Docomo sinks $280 million into Magic Leap

Mixed-reality startup Magic Leap has secured a $280 million investment from Japanese mobile operator Docomo.

It means the company, which finally rolled out its Magic Leap One mixed-reality headset last August, has now secured around $2.6 billion in funding since being formed in 2010.

Magic Leap claims the Docomo partnership will help grow the "global footprint" of its spatial computing technology, and will see the pair work together to create new immersive media content and experiences in Japan.

The two companies will also combine resources in an attempt to create a new immersive media platform that leverages Magic Leap devices and Docomo's 5G network, while also reworking Magic Leap's operating system for the Japanese market.

