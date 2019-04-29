Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Microsoft distances itself from Minecraft creator Notch ahead of anniversary event

Microsoft distances itself from Minecraft creator Notch ahead of anniversary event

April 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 29, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

Mojang-owner Microsoft has a 10th-anniversary event coming up for Minecraft, but the company has noted to Variety that the game’s creator, Markus “Notch” Persson won’t be included in the festivities.

The event aims to celebrate the “past, present, and exciting future of the decade-old franchise,” a franchise that is available for 20 platforms and still receives regular content updates. 

On top of being excluded from the event, a Microsoft representative told Variety that Persson’s “comments and opinions do not reflect those of Microsoft or Mojang and are not representative of Minecraft,” and noted that Persson hasn't been directly involved with the game since Microsoft picked it up for $2.5 billion in 2014.

While Persson made a name for himself through the creation of the now decade-old building and survival game, his more recent notoriety has come from offensive tweets shared with his 3.7 million Twitter followers on topics of sexuality and race, to name a few.

It’s not the first move the company has made to distance itself from the game’s controversial creator. Just recently, Microsoft removed references to Persson from the list of phrases that can display on the game’s menu, though he remains in the games’ credits.

