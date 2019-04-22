Get a job: Dream Harvest is hiring a Technical Game Designer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Brighton, England

We're looking for a highly adept Technical Designer to join the Dream Harvest Family full time at our office in Brighton (Though you can start remote).

You'll have a passion for one or more of the following: System Design, Mission Design, Content Design.You'll also have technical knowledge of scripting and/or programming in areas such as Gameplay, AI, Tools, Animation, etc.

You'll be working side by side with our Lead Designer / Gameplay Programmer, Milcho, handcrafting exciting gameplay scenarios across Solo, Co-Op, and PVP; you’ll also work with our Narrative Designer, Danny, to ensure those gameplay scenarios synergise with the story in meaningful ways.



You'll have a similar experience on at least 1 commercially-released game and experience with working in a game engine (Unity, Unreal, etc), and solid experience scripting in any scripting language.

RESPONSIBILITIES

Create exciting and robust gameplay features and tools

Work closely with other disciplines to implement game mechanics

Take feedback from Milcho, our Lead Designer, to improve workflows and support features

Help craft exciting mission designs and work with our narrative designer to closely align these with our story.

Create varied, unique and balanced content for our multiplayer modes, including PVP and Co-Op.

Help to make sure gameplay is always balanced, fun and exciting for our players.

ESSENTIAL SKILLS

Experience in a Technical Design, Gameplay Engineering, or similar position, having shipped at least one console or PC game

Great working knowledge of C#, LUA, Python, JavaScript, and/or other scripting tools/languages

Excellent understanding of the design principles behind games including systems, mechanics and dynamics

Good understanding of software engineering principles

Excellent at rapidly prototyping ideas and capable of quickly turning a design specification into a playable feature

Able to collaborate with other designers, programmers/engineers and other staff at all levels

Expertise and passion in one or more of the following areas: AI, Animation, Level Design, Mission Design, Content Design, Gameplay, Tools

WORKING AT DREAM HARVEST

At Dream Harvest, we're a small team building big, genre-defining experiences. We pride ourselves on the multi-disciplined nature of our team and it's important for us that every member of the team has a voice in the direction we take our games and studio.

Working at Dream Harvest, your work will have a serious impact and will be integral to the success of our games. You'll get the chance to work closely with all the other disciplines at the studio and really put your stamp on everything we work on.

WHAT WE OFFER

A great team of friendly, fun and supportive co-workers

Flexible working hours and laid-back atmosphere

Happy Hour in the studio each Friday

25 days holiday plus Christmas shutdown and public holidays

Cycle to work scheme

Well stocked office kitchen and free Wednesday studio lunch

Board Gaming Nights

Skill Sharing Days / Events and more.

WHAT YOU'LL BE WORKING ON:

NeuroSlicers is a highly tactical cyberpunk RTS that turns the genre on its head by focusing on fast, macro and total information gameplay, short 8-12 min matches, epic global objectives and a dark cyberpunk narrative campaign that carefully combines Solo, Co-Op and competitive PVP into a seamless whole.

If you have any questions about this or any of our other roles feel free to speak to the team directly on our Discord.

