Steam crosses 1 billion registered accounts

Newsbrief: Over 1 billion accounts have now been made on Steam across the platform’s nearly 16 years up and running.

The 1 billionth account was spotted by PCGamesN earlier today by looking at the numbered Steam ID assigned to each new account, though it’s worth noting that the milestone isn’t necessarily indicative of Steam’s actual active user base.

It’s a safe bet, as the site points out, that a decent chunk of those registered accounts are either inactive, alternate accounts, or bots that aren’t used by an actual or current Steam user.

Valve has offered some more accurate ways to gauge the popularity of its platform in the past, most recently in an October presentation where the company said it saw over 90 million monthly active users.