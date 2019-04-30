Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Steam crosses 1 billion registered accounts

Steam crosses 1 billion registered accounts

April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC, Social/Online

Newsbrief: Over 1 billion accounts have now been made on Steam across the platform’s nearly 16 years up and running.

The 1 billionth account was spotted by PCGamesN earlier today by looking at the numbered Steam ID assigned to each new account, though it’s worth noting that the milestone isn’t necessarily indicative of Steam’s actual active user base.

It’s a safe bet, as the site points out, that a decent chunk of those registered accounts are either inactive, alternate accounts, or bots that aren’t used by an actual or current Steam user.

Valve has offered some more accurate ways to gauge the popularity of its platform in the past, most recently in an October presentation where the company said it saw over 90 million monthly active users.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.29.19]
Experienced Game Developer
XSEED Games
XSEED Games — Torrance, California, United States
[04.29.19]
Community Coordinator
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.29.19]
Gameplay Engineer
Sucker Punch Productions
Sucker Punch Productions — Bellevue, Washington, United States
[04.29.19]
Narrative Writer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down Plague Inc: The Board Game's sales data, commercial performance
Robotics company Anki lays off entire workforce ahead of closure
Blog: Approaching player choice in video games
Sega keen to improve profitability of digital titles after disappointing year


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image