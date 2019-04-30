Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Valve Index VR headset ships June 28 for $499-$999

Valve Index VR headset ships June 28 for $499-$999

April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    1 comments
More: VR

Valve has all at once dropped more information about its lightly teased VR headset Valve Index, offering pricing information and detailed hardware specs ahead of the tech’s upcoming release.

The Valve Index is set to ship on June 28, 2019 and will be priced at $499 for just the headset alone.

The recently updated store page for the headset notes it requires a VR-ready PC. as well as controllers and base stations that support SteamVR Tracking. In terms of those last two, however, though those add-ons can be either Valve Index or HTC Vive-branded gear.

All of the new Valve Index hardware, including the headset, base stations, and controllers, are notably compatible with HTC Vive or Vive Pro gear, and vice versa.

Because of that Valve is selling each new element either as standalone, as a $749 Index headset and controllers bundle, or a $999 Index headset, controllers, and base stations bundle.

Thought Valve played a significant part in the creation of the HTC Vive line of VR headsets, Index marks the company’s first solo (and self-branded) entry in the virtual reality race. Valve notes that it aims to keep “fidelity as a priority” for the Index. The headset also offers a slew of customizable fit features mentioned on its store page, like the ability to adjust the headset’s fit for head size, FOV, face angle, interpupillary distance, and speaker position in addition to some moddable features built into the headset itself.

XRDC 2019 is looking for speakers! Submit your talk here. (XRDC and Gamasutra are UBM Americas brands.)

Related Jobs

Qualcomm
Qualcomm — San Diego, California, United States
[04.30.19]
PBR Environment Game Artist
Subset Games
Subset Games — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.30.19]
Platform Engineer
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.30.19]
Junior Programmer, Cambridge, MA
Disbelief
Disbelief — Cambridge, Massachusetts, United States
[04.30.19]
Senior Programmer, Cambridge, MA


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down Plague Inc: The Board Game's sales data, commercial performance
Valve Index VR headset ships June 28 for $499-$999
Publishers see Stadia as an 'opportunity for a shift,' says Google CEO
Robotics company Anki lays off entire workforce ahead of closure


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image