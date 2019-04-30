Valve Index VR headset ships June 28 for $499-$999

Valve has all at once dropped more information about its lightly teased VR headset Valve Index, offering pricing information and detailed hardware specs ahead of the tech’s upcoming release.

The Valve Index is set to ship on June 28, 2019 and will be priced at $499 for just the headset alone.

The recently updated store page for the headset notes it requires a VR-ready PC. as well as controllers and base stations that support SteamVR Tracking. In terms of those last two, however, though those add-ons can be either Valve Index or HTC Vive-branded gear.

All of the new Valve Index hardware, including the headset, base stations, and controllers, are notably compatible with HTC Vive or Vive Pro gear, and vice versa.

Because of that Valve is selling each new element either as standalone, as a $749 Index headset and controllers bundle, or a $999 Index headset, controllers, and base stations bundle.

Thought Valve played a significant part in the creation of the HTC Vive line of VR headsets, Index marks the company’s first solo (and self-branded) entry in the virtual reality race. Valve notes that it aims to keep “fidelity as a priority” for the Index. The headset also offers a slew of customizable fit features mentioned on its store page, like the ability to adjust the headset’s fit for head size, FOV, face angle, interpupillary distance, and speaker position in addition to some moddable features built into the headset itself.

