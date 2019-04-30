Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest launch May 21 for $399 each

Newsbrief: Oculus parent company Facebook has announced that both its upcoming VR headsets, the Oculus Rift S and the Oculus Quest, will start shipping on May 21.

Oculus Quest is the company’s standalone VR headset, a sort of middle ground between the company’s two other flavors of VR headsets that aims to provide a PC-like VR experience without the need to connect the device to a PC or use any external tracking. Its an entirely self-contained device that uses the company’s Insight Tracking to handle inside-out tracking beyond traditional roomscale VR.

The Oculus Rift S is another Oculus Insight-powered headset aimed to be the next evolution of its PC-tethered Rift line. The headset was only just announced in March and, unlike the previous Rift, offers inside-out tracking and a redesign geared toward comfort.

As previously announced, each headset comes with a $399 price tag.

