Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest launch May 21 for $399 each

April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Newsbrief: Oculus parent company Facebook has announced that both its upcoming VR headsets, the Oculus Rift S and the Oculus Quest, will start shipping on May 21.

Oculus Quest is the company’s standalone VR headset, a sort of middle ground between the company’s two other flavors of VR headsets that aims to provide a PC-like VR experience without the need to connect the device to a PC or use any external tracking. Its an entirely self-contained device that uses the company’s Insight Tracking to handle inside-out tracking beyond traditional roomscale VR.

The Oculus Rift S is another Oculus Insight-powered headset aimed to be the next evolution of its PC-tethered Rift line. The headset was only just announced in March and, unlike the previous Rift, offers inside-out tracking and a redesign geared toward comfort.

As previously announced, each headset comes with a $399 price tag.

XRDC 2019 is looking for speakers! Submit your talk here. (XRDC and Gamasutra are UBM Americas brands.)

