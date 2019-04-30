Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Valve has a 'flagship' game headed to SteamVR headsets

Valve has a 'flagship' game headed to SteamVR headsets

April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: VR, Console/PC

Newsbrief: Valve has a “flagship” title on the way to Steam-compatible VR platforms, an announcement that quietly followed the company’s full reveal of its own Valve Index VR headset.

There are no details on exactly what the game is and, according to UploadVR, Valve declined to offer more information beyond that very vague confirmation. Even so, it marks an interesting announcement from Valve since “flagship” releases have become a less common thing for the company over the years.

It wouldn’t be Valve’s first release for VR either. The company released The Lab in 2016, a VR game set in the Portal universe that used minigames to highlight different virtual reality features following the launch of the HTC Vive. As of early 2017, Valve CEO Gabe Newell also said the company had three VR games in the works as well. 

XRDC 2019 is looking for speakers! Submit your talk here. (XRDC and Gamasutra are UBM Americas brands.)

