Get a job: Join Illogika as a Technical Director

Location: Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Located in the heart of the Mile-End, iLLOGIKA is an independent studio of 60 people. It is the ideal environment for those looking for a friendly team, the ability to work on a variety of projects and tools, flexible schedules and the opportunity to take part in the development of a growing studio.

Benefits

Flexible schedule, possibility of reduced hours, strict policy limiting overtime;

Holidays for the annual closure in December, holidays banks (paid, sick, mobile, unpaid);

Training policy for the entire team;

Possibility to work on personal projects;

Hack week and game jam during working hours;

Group Insurance, Employee Assistance Program, Online Health Platform;

Group RRSPs and TFSAs;

Coffee, tea, food and beer Fridays;

Our culture: Sharing, Mutual aid, Autonomy, Transparency, Improvement.

Description of responsibilities

Understand the business issues of our different projects;

Be in charge of project’s evaluations and the technical part of pitches;

Define the technological strategy to adopt according to the projects;

Assess the technical risks and offer solutions to mitigate them;

Participate in client meetings as a technical expert and offer the best solutions according to the needs of their projects;

Code occasionally, in particular on the most technical issues;

Ensure that code quality respects our standards;

Supervise and coordinate the programming teams;

Update our processes and tools as needed, implement best practices in programming for the entire team;

Mentor and coach junior programmers, develop strategies to improve overall team performance;

Make regular one-on-ones with programmers, give them accurate and constructive feedback and support them in their professional development

In collaboration with the HR department, set up training programs and development plans for the programming team;

Perform a technological watch for the studio and set up processes to encourage innovation;

Participate in the technological vision of the studio;

Maintain close collaboration with producers.

Experience for the position

At least 10 years of professional experience as a programmer and significant experience as a Technical Director (on a project or at a studio scale);

Has delivered several projects;

Has a good knowledge of development practices on different platforms (PC, console, iOS, Android);

Prior development experience in AR, VR or an interactive digital project (other than a video game) is a plus;

Excellent knowledge of Unity;

Unreal is a plus;

Expert in different languages ​​(C #, C ++, Objective-C or Swift, Java);

Good knowledge of agile methodology;

Great leadership;

Demonstrated experience in team management;

Ability to supervise multiple projects at the same time;

Thirst for encouraging his team to give the best of itself;

Great relationship and communication skills;

French & English, written and spoken.

Interested? Apply now.

