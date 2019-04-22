Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Join Illogika as a Technical Director

Get a job: Join Illogika as a Technical Director

April 30, 2019 | By Staff
April 30, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Technical Director, Illogika

Location: Montréal, Quebec, Canada

Located in the heart of the Mile-End, iLLOGIKA is an independent studio of 60 people. It is the ideal environment for those looking for a friendly team, the ability to work on a variety of projects and tools, flexible schedules and the opportunity to take part in the development of a growing studio.

Benefits

  • Flexible schedule, possibility of reduced hours, strict policy limiting overtime;
  • Holidays for the annual closure in December, holidays banks (paid, sick, mobile, unpaid);
  • Training policy for the entire team;
  • Possibility to work on personal projects;
  • Hack week and game jam during working hours;
  • Group Insurance, Employee Assistance Program, Online Health Platform;
  • Group RRSPs and TFSAs;
  • Coffee, tea, food and beer Fridays;
  • Our culture: Sharing, Mutual aid, Autonomy, Transparency, Improvement.

 Description of responsibilities

  • Understand the business issues of our different projects;
  • Be in charge of project’s evaluations and the technical part of pitches;
  • Define the technological strategy to adopt according to the projects;
  • Assess the technical risks and offer solutions to mitigate them;
  • Participate in client meetings as a technical expert and offer the best solutions according to the needs of their projects;
  • Code occasionally, in particular on the most technical issues;
  • Ensure that code quality respects our standards;
  • Supervise and coordinate the programming teams;
  • Update our processes and tools as needed, implement best practices in programming for the entire team;
  • Mentor and coach junior programmers, develop strategies to improve overall team performance;
  • Make regular one-on-ones with programmers, give them accurate and constructive feedback and support them in their professional development
  • In collaboration with the HR department, set up training programs and development plans for the programming team;
  • Perform a technological watch for the studio and set up processes to encourage innovation;
  • Participate in the technological vision of the studio;
  • Maintain close collaboration with producers.

Experience for the position

  • At least 10 years of professional experience as a programmer and significant experience as a Technical Director (on a project or at a studio scale);
  • Has delivered several projects;
  • Has a good knowledge of development practices on different platforms (PC, console, iOS, Android);
  • Prior development experience in AR, VR or an interactive digital project (other than a video game) is a plus;
  • Excellent knowledge of Unity;
  • Unreal is a plus;
  • Expert in different languages ​​(C #, C ++, Objective-C or Swift, Java);
  • Good knowledge of agile methodology;
  • Great leadership;
  • Demonstrated experience in team management;
  • Ability to supervise multiple projects at the same time;
  • Thirst for encouraging his team to give the best of itself;
  • Great relationship and communication skills;
  • French & English, written and spoken.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Square Enix Co., Ltd.
Square Enix Co., Ltd. — Tokyo, Japan
[04.29.19]
Experienced Game Developer
Giant Enemy Crab
Giant Enemy Crab — Seattle, Washington, United States
[04.29.19]
Gameplay Engineer
STUDIOS ILLOGIKA INC
STUDIOS ILLOGIKA INC — Montréal, Quebec, Canada
[04.29.19]
Technical Director
Chatham University
Chatham University — Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, United States
[04.29.19]
Assistant Professor - Immersive Media


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down Plague Inc: The Board Game's sales data, commercial performance
Coming Facebook Gaming features focus on discovery and engagement
Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest launch May 21 for $399 each
Valve Index VR headset ships June 28 for $499-$999


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image