Video: How Subset Games designed Into the Breach

Released last February to remarkable acclaim, tactical turn-based kaiju battler Into the Breach took Subset Games four long years to develop after finishing FTL.

At GDC 2019, Subset Games co-founder Matthew Davis detailed the Into the Breach design process from early drafts to the final balancing decisions. It was a great talk with loads of useful insights, as Davis dives into years of cut content and iteration to show how Subset Games approached the difficult design challenges of making Into the Breach.

From what features to cut to how much random number generation (RNG) to use, this talk was packed with interesting takeaways. If you missed seeing it in person last year (or just want to refresh your memory), good news -- you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

