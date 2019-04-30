Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
April 30, 2019
arrowPress Releases
April 30, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

iPad and services on the rise at Apple as iPhone sales continue to fall

iPad and services on the rise at Apple as iPhone sales continue to fall

April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
April 30, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Social/Online, Smartphone/Tablet

Apple has shared its earnings for the second quarter of the 2018-2019 fiscal year, reporting that its services business set an all-time revenue record, though quarterly revenue fell 5 percent year-over-year.

The company reported $58 billion in total revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, down from the $61.1 billion reported at this point last year.

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that both its services category and iPads were high-earners for the company this year. Cook specifically calls out the company’s “strongest iPad growth in six years.” That category brought in $4.9 billion in sales, up from $4 billion last year. Another notable financial bump in the company’s reporting came from services; Apple clocked $11.5 billion in sales from that category, a jump from last year’s $9.9 billion.

Sales from iPhones are still on the downslide, however. This quarter saw $31.1 billion in iPhone sales, down from $37.6 billion last year. Looking at the six-month totals for this year, Apple has seen $83 billion in iPhone sales to date, another year-over-year decrease from the $98.7 billion it had brought in by the midpoint last year.

Despite falling iPhone sales, Cook says that Apple's "March quarter results show the continued strength of our installed base of over 1.4 billion active devices" as shown by gains in services and the wearables, home, and accessories category. Looking forward, the company is expecting to see revenue between $52.5 billion and $52.5 billion at the close of Q3.

Related Jobs

Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[04.24.19]
Sr Lead Software Engineer - Arena
Wizards of the Coast
Wizards of the Coast — Renton, Washington, United States
[04.24.19]
Lead Software Engineer - Arena
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[04.16.19]
Mobile Software Engineer
ZeniMax Online Studios
ZeniMax Online Studios — Cockeysville, Maryland, United States
[04.02.19]
Senior Combat Designer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Breaking down Plague Inc: The Board Game's sales data, commercial performance
Coming Facebook Gaming features focus on discovery and engagement
Oculus Rift S and Oculus Quest launch May 21 for $399 each
Valve Index VR headset ships June 28 for $499-$999


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image