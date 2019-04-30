iPad and services on the rise at Apple as iPhone sales continue to fall

Apple has shared its earnings for the second quarter of the 2018-2019 fiscal year, reporting that its services business set an all-time revenue record, though quarterly revenue fell 5 percent year-over-year.

The company reported $58 billion in total revenue for the quarter ending March 31, 2019, down from the $61.1 billion reported at this point last year.

In a press release, Apple CEO Tim Cook noted that both its services category and iPads were high-earners for the company this year. Cook specifically calls out the company’s “strongest iPad growth in six years.” That category brought in $4.9 billion in sales, up from $4 billion last year. Another notable financial bump in the company’s reporting came from services; Apple clocked $11.5 billion in sales from that category, a jump from last year’s $9.9 billion.

Sales from iPhones are still on the downslide, however. This quarter saw $31.1 billion in iPhone sales, down from $37.6 billion last year. Looking at the six-month totals for this year, Apple has seen $83 billion in iPhone sales to date, another year-over-year decrease from the $98.7 billion it had brought in by the midpoint last year.

Despite falling iPhone sales, Cook says that Apple's "March quarter results show the continued strength of our installed base of over 1.4 billion active devices" as shown by gains in services and the wearables, home, and accessories category. Looking forward, the company is expecting to see revenue between $52.5 billion and $52.5 billion at the close of Q3.