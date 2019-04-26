Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

CEO and co-founder Emily Greer departs Kongregate

May 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC, Smartphone/Tablet

Kongregate CEO and co-founder Emily Greer is leaving the company after 13 years to start work on a “new gaming venture.”

Details are slim on what her next project is, but a press release announcing her departure notes that the new venture is backed by MTG, the current parent company of Kongregate, and Greer herself says that she's "excited to get back into a start-up mentality."

Greer, along with her brother Jim Greer, founded Kongregate back in 2006 as an online portal for web-based games, though the company has since branched out into mobile and publishing. She served as Kongregate's chief operating officer for much of the company’s run and took over as CEO in 2014 when her brother vacated the post.

"Jim and I founded the company with the goal of helping small and independent game developers become successful, to help them find an audience, and compete in a crowded and complex gaming marketplace," said Greer in a press release.  "I could not be more proud of our accomplishments, the Kongregate team, and the culture we've built.”

Following her departure, current COO Pany Haritatos will serve as interim CEO.

