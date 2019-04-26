Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

Get a job: Hi-Rez Studios is hiring a Gameplay Programmer

May 1, 2019 | By Staff

May 1, 2019 | By Staff
May 1, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Programming, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Gameplay Programmer, Hi-Rez Studios

Location: Alpharetta, Georgia

Hi-Rez Studios is looking to hire an innovative Gameplay Programmer to work at our studio in Alpharetta, Georgia, on an Unannounced Project.

At Hi-Rez, you will have an opportunity to be part of an innovative environment that embraces new and different ideas. We are a passionate and enthusiastic bunch who love video games. We have incredibly talented individuals who are empowered to create and challenged to learn. All of this means more opportunities for you to unleash your creativity and dedication.

Come join the creator of the critically acclaimed SMITE, Paladins, Tribes: Ascend, and Global Agenda as we embark on exciting new game projects!

What our Gameplay Programmers do:

  • Design and architect new game enhancements and defects fixes using Unreal Engine 3 and/or Unreal Engine 4.
  • Design and architect other client or server systems as required.
  • Test and refine systems throughout the development cycle of the project.
  • Work closely with design and art disciplines in the development of products.
  • Write clear, maintainable, portable code.
  • Participate in code and architecture reviews.

Who we are looking for:

  • Exceptional C/C++ design and programming skills.
  • 2+ years of software programming experience.
  • Background in math including Linear Algebra.
  • Bachelor’s degree or greater in Computer Science or similar discipline (Math, Physics, CE or EE) or equivalent experience thru professional game development, indie projects, or mods.
  • Team-oriented but self-motivated.
  • Thrives upon change. Comfortable prototyping and working with iterative development process.
  • Passion for games. Strong work ethic.
  • Problem solver.

Preferred candidate has:

  • Experience with programming online multiplayer games.
  • Experience with Unreal engine.
  • Familiar with Blueprints and UMG.  
  • Experience with animation subsystems.
  • Knowledge of source control.
  • Experience with PC/Windows programming.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

