World War Z has topped 320,000 sales on the Epic Games Store

The PC version of World War Z has sold over 320,000 units on the Epic Games Store since launching on April 16, with 250,000 of those sales coming in the first week.

That's notable news given developer Saber Interactive decided to skip Steam in favor of the fledgling Epic Games Store, which offers developers a greater revenue share than Valve's digital marketplace.

We already knew the zombie shooter had sold over 1 million units across PC and consoles during its first week, but until now we didn't know exactly how many of those sales had come through the Epic Games Store.

Saber seemed particularly pleased with the game's performance on Epic's storefront when it announced the week one milestone back in April, and expressed surprise at how well it was selling outside of the United States.

"We have had 70,000 people playing at once across all platforms, with very similar distribution among PC (Epic Games Store), PS4 and Xbox One," commented studio co-founder Matthew Karch.

"What surprises us is the fact that sales outside of the U.S. on the Epic Store have been so strong, with the U.S. being only one quarter of sales."