Video: Legal experts discuss the law's impact on game dev in 2019

In this 2019 GDC talk, lawyers Christopher Reid, Gregory Boyd, Mona Ibrahim, and Stephen McArthur discuss the most important recent legal events and issues in the industry and how they impact game developers.

If you work in games, this is a talk you should see. Topics covered include the PUBG/Fortnite litigation, Nintendo's stance on ROMS, the GDPR privacy regulation, developer takedowns of streamer content, legal action against cheat distributors and other legal topics.

So if you missed seeing it live, take advantage of the fact that you can now watch it for free on the official GDC YouTube channel!

