May 2, 2019
May 2, 2019
May 2, 2019
Mortal Kombat , Microsoft Solitaire , and more join World Video Game Hall of Fame

May 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
More: Console/PC

Four new games have joined the ranks of the World Video Game Hall of Fame, joining the likes of Pong and Sonic the Hedgehog in the Strong museum’s showcase of influential titles.

As announced on the Museum of Play website, this year’s inductees are Colossal Cave Adventure, Microsoft Solitaire, Mortal Kombat, and Super Mario Kart. Each joins the ranks of 20 games that have been brought into the hall of fame since its start in 2015.

The organization aims to highlight games that have had a significant impact on the video game industry, popular culture, or society. So far, those games have included titles like The Sims, Pac-Man, and Grand Theft Auto III.

Overall, 12 titles were nominated for the hall of fame this year. Outside of the four that made it in, the titles considered for 2019 were Candy Crush, Centipede, Dance Dance Revolution, Half-Life, Myst, NBA 2K, Sid Meier’s Civilization, and Super Smash Bros. Melee.

