Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Concept Artist

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Main Responsibilities:

Create original and imaginative concept art for characters, the world and other assets that will inspire the team and help set the tone, look and feel of our games.

Effectively collaborate with other artists to create the architectural design, character design and broader environmental design of the game

Work closely with the Art Director and Game Designer to take creative direction as well as reinforce the execution of the game's visual design

Contribute innovative and original ideas toward all aspects of the game's production and development.

Deliver work on time and according to schedule as prepared by the Producer

Accept and provide direction with team members and participate and engage with the entire production team to stay current on the scope and understanding of the project

Possess exemplary oral and written communication skills and the ability to follow direction and to collaborate successfully with others.

Strong work ethic, self-direction and artistic vision, dedicated work ethic.

Multitask effectively, prioritize competing demands, and follow through on details.

Qualifications:

A portfolio that demonstrates excellent concepting skills and range of style.

Minimum 1+years of experience in the gaming industry

Traditional art skills with an exceptional understanding of the human anatomy as well as architectural and environmental design.

Strong understanding of lighting, composition, color theory, atmosphere, materials and textures.

Must be able to work within an established art style.

Solid familiarity with Photoshop.

Preferred Extras:

Storyboarding experience

Permanent, Full time (40 hrs/wk) starting at $52,500 - $90,000 annually based on experience and ability. Benefits include dental insurance, medical insurance, disability insurance and more.

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.



Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.



Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.