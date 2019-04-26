Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Senior Project Manager

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes External Projects group is looking for a Senior Project Manager to help external production. We are looking for a candidate to be responsible for ensuring DE ship titles on time, within budget, and at the highest level of excellence through planning, problem solving, and decision making. You’d be working with our development partners to create and maintaining project schedules, achieve project milestones and solve production problems. You’ll be working alongside a Senior Creative Manager whose role is to guide the project from a content and quality standpoint. You should be able to anticipate and solve problems independently and collaboratively.

Responsibilities:

Creates the project schedule and milestones in conjunction with your external partners and enforces or modifies it as necessary; from pre-production to live teams

Reviews and approves milestone deliverables from developers

Builds a strong relationship with the creative management team at DE and the external project’s creative team to help keep a delicate balance between supporting their vision and keeping titles on track for release

Works to create, institute, document and evangelize production methods in the External Projects team

Mentoring more junior members of the Project Management team.

Evaluates external development groups and projects and makes recommendations

Ensures regular communication to the company updating project status and changes

Approves the re-prioritization of bugs during deadlines

Strives to learn about new technologies, push process development and optimization

Qualifications:

Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.

Participation as a Project Manager in the completion of multiple game cycles is preferred, with either internal of external development groups.

Experience with GaaS and free to play gaming preferred.

Knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Project.

Working knowledge of bug tracking database(s) is required - Jira, DevTrack, TFS, or other industry standard.

Working knowledge of version control software.

Working knowledge of server and back end technologies and solutions

Interested? Apply now.

