Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Senior Project Manager

Get a job: Digital Extremes is hiring a Senior Project Manager

May 2, 2019 | By Staff
May 2, 2019 | By Staff
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Art, Recruitment

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!

Here is just one of the many, many positions being advertised right now.

Senior Project Manager, Digital Extremes

Location: London, Ontario, Canada

Digital Extremes External Projects group is looking for a Senior Project Manager to help external production.  We are looking for a candidate to be responsible for ensuring DE ship titles on time, within budget, and at the highest level of excellence through planning, problem solving, and decision making. You’d be working with our development partners to create and maintaining project schedules, achieve project milestones and solve production problems. You’ll be working alongside a Senior Creative Manager whose role is to guide the project from a content and quality standpoint.  You should be able to anticipate and solve problems independently and collaboratively.

Responsibilities: 

  • Creates the project schedule and milestones in conjunction with your external partners and enforces or modifies it as necessary; from pre-production to live teams
  • Reviews and approves milestone deliverables from developers
  • Builds a strong relationship with the creative management team at DE and the external project’s creative team to help keep a delicate balance between supporting their vision and keeping titles on track for release
  • Works to create, institute, document and evangelize production methods in the External Projects team
  • Mentoring more junior members of the Project Management team.
  • Evaluates external development groups and projects and makes recommendations 
  • Ensures regular communication to the company updating project status and changes
  • Approves the re-prioritization of bugs during deadlines
  • Strives to learn about new technologies, push process development and optimization

Qualifications:

  • Bachelor’s degree (B.A.) from a four-year college or university; or five to seven years related experience and/or training; or equivalent combination of education and experience.
  • Participation as a Project Manager in the completion of multiple game cycles is preferred, with either internal of external development groups.
  • Experience with GaaS and free to play gaming preferred.
  • Knowledge of Microsoft Excel, PowerPoint, Word and Project.
  • Working knowledge of bug tracking database(s) is required - Jira, DevTrack, TFS, or other industry standard.
  • Working knowledge of version control software.
  • Working knowledge of server and back end technologies and solutions

Interested? Apply now.

About the Gamasutra Job Board

Whether you're just starting out, looking for something new, or just seeing what's out there, the Gamasutra Job Board is the place where game developers move ahead in their careers.

Gamasutra's Job Board is the most diverse, most active, and most established board of its kind in the video game industry, serving companies of all sizes, from indie to triple-A.

Looking for a new job? Get started here. Are you a recruiter looking for talent? Post jobs here.

Related Jobs

Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.02.19]
Cinematic Artist
Digital Extremes Ltd.
Digital Extremes Ltd. — London, Ontario, Canada
[05.02.19]
Concept Artist
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[05.02.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
innogames
innogames — Hamburg, Germany
[05.02.19]
Junior Software Developer - System Administration and Community Management


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Producing a bigger Borderlands
Live service roster helps Zynga deliver record mobile revenue and bookings
World War Z has topped 320,000 sales on the Epic Games Store
Epic Games acquires Rocket League dev Psyonix


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image