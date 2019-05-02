Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Microsoft announces HoloLens 2 Development Edition

Microsoft announces HoloLens 2 Development Edition

May 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 2, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: VR, Console/PC

Newsbrief: Microsoft has announced a version of its upcoming mixed reality HoloLens 2 headset geared toward developers but, as TechCrunch points out, the actual hardware in the HoloLens 2 Development Edition isn’t different than what was announced earlier this year.

Instead, Microsoft has included some extras in the package it hopes will appeal to developers while also offering devs the option to pay for the $3,500 headset in monthly payments.

The HoloLens 2 Development Edition comes with $500 in Azure credits and three-month long trials for both Unity Pro and the Unity PiXYZ program. While the HoloLens 2 Development Edition is the same price as the version that Microsoft announced earlier this year, the dev-focused kit comes with the option to pay in monthly payments of $99 rather than all at once. Pre-orders for this version of the HoloLens 2 are limited to devs enrolled in the Microsoft Mixed Reality Developer Program as well.

XRDC 2019 is looking for speakers! Submit your talk here. (XRDC and Gamasutra are UBM Americas brands.)

Related Jobs

Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[05.02.19]
Lead Combat Designer (m/f/d)
Deep Silver FISHLABS
Deep Silver FISHLABS — Hamburg, Germany
[05.02.19]
Senior 3D Artist (m/f/d)
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.01.19]
Combat Systems Designer
Crystal Dynamics
Crystal Dynamics — Redwood City, California, United States
[05.01.19]
FX Artist


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Producing a bigger Borderlands
Live service roster helps Zynga deliver record mobile revenue and bookings
World War Z has topped 320,000 sales on the Epic Games Store
Epic Games acquires Rocket League dev Psyonix


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image