Microsoft announces HoloLens 2 Development Edition

Newsbrief: Microsoft has announced a version of its upcoming mixed reality HoloLens 2 headset geared toward developers but, as TechCrunch points out, the actual hardware in the HoloLens 2 Development Edition isn’t different than what was announced earlier this year.

Instead, Microsoft has included some extras in the package it hopes will appeal to developers while also offering devs the option to pay for the $3,500 headset in monthly payments.

The HoloLens 2 Development Edition comes with $500 in Azure credits and three-month long trials for both Unity Pro and the Unity PiXYZ program. While the HoloLens 2 Development Edition is the same price as the version that Microsoft announced earlier this year, the dev-focused kit comes with the option to pay in monthly payments of $99 rather than all at once. Pre-orders for this version of the HoloLens 2 are limited to devs enrolled in the Microsoft Mixed Reality Developer Program as well.

