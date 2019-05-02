Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 2, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 2, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 2, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

Activision Blizzard quarterly revenues take a dip

Activision Blizzard quarterly revenues take a dip

May 2, 2019 | By Kris Graft
May 2, 2019 | By Kris Graft
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Business/Marketing

Activision Blizzard announced a year-on-year decrease in revenues for its first fiscal quarter ended March 31.

GAAP revenues were $1.83 billion for the quarter, down from $1.97 billion for the same quarter a year ago. Net income was $447 million for the quarter, down from $500 million.

CEO Bobby Kotick said in an earnings release, “We started the year with strong operating discipline and exceeded our prior outlook for the first quarter. We are increasing investment in our biggest franchises to better deliver against our growth potential, and I am pleased with our progress.”

The company’s stock dropped 5 percent to $49.55 at market close, following the earnings announcement.

During the quarter, Activision Blizzard laid off 8 percent of its headcount, or about 800 employees.

Related Jobs

Petroglyph Games
Petroglyph Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[05.02.19]
Senior Game Engineer (C++)
Paradox Tectonic
Paradox Tectonic — Berkeley, California, United States
[05.02.19]
Senior PC/Console Graphics Programmer
Deep Silver Volition
Deep Silver Volition — Champaign, Illinois, United States
[05.02.19]
Senior Animator
Sanzaru Games Inc.
Sanzaru Games Inc. — Foster City , California, United States
[05.02.19]
Junior Gameplay Engineer


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Q&A: Producing a bigger Borderlands
Live service roster helps Zynga deliver record mobile revenue and bookings
World War Z has topped 320,000 sales on the Epic Games Store
Epic Games acquires Rocket League dev Psyonix


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image