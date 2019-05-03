Phoenix Games has acquired UK studio Well Played Games

Phoenix Games, the latest venture from Flaregames founder Klass Kersting, has acquired UK game studio Well Played Games for an undisclosed fee.

Kersting established Phoenix Games back in April, and said the company would look to untie small-to-midsize devs under the same banner to help them compete in an increasingly competitive market.

Phoenix pledged to make a number of acquisitions with that goal in mind, and has now made good on that promise with the purchase of Well Played Games.

For those unfamiliar with the name, Well Played is the studio behind the officially licensed Warhammer 40K card battler, Warhammer Combat Cards, and boasts a team with experience working at top companies like Codemasters, SEGA, Rebellion, and EA.

Commenting on the deal, Kersting said he was pleased to have picked up a "small yet ambitious" studio, while Well Played co-founder Rich McClaughry said the move would give his team the freedom and resources to create better games.