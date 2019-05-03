The Call of Duty series has sold over 300 million games

Newsbrief: Activision Blizzard says that the Call of Duty series has now sold over 300 million games since its start in 2003.

CEO Bobby Kotick shared the milestone in a call with investors this week (transcribed by SeekingAlpha), saying that this makes Call of Duty “one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time.” Just looking at games, its a bar not many franchises have cleared. With its 300 million lifetime sales, the Call of Duty series is now behind only Pokemon and Mario in terms of total games sold.

In its 15-plus years, Call of Duty has released close to 30 different games from a variety of developers across generations of consoles, handhelds, and mobile devices. This particular milestone comes as Activision is pushing the series' esports scene and just ahead of the release of Call of Duty mobile outside of China.