Gamasutra is part of the Informa Tech Division of Informa PLC

This site is operated by a business or businesses owned by Informa PLC and all copyright resides with them. Informa PLC's registered office is 5 Howick Place, London SW1P 1WG. Registered in England and Wales. Number 8860726.


Gamasutra: The Art & Business of Making Gamesspacer
SEARCH
GO
GAME JOBS
updates Blogs contractors newsletter store
SEARCH
GO

arrow
PROGRAMMING
spacer
ART
spacer
AUDIO
arrow
DESIGN
arrow
PRODUCTION
arrow
BIZ/MARKETING

arrowLatest Jobs
View All     RSS
May 3, 2019
arrowLatest Blogs
View All     Post     RSS
May 3, 2019
arrowPress Releases
May 3, 2019
Games Press
View All     RSS
arrowAbout
Contact Gamasutra
Report a Problem
Submit News
Comment Guidelines
Blogging Guidelines
How We Work
Advertise with Gamasutra
Download Media Kit
Sponsor
arrowGama Network
If you enjoy reading this site, you might also want to check out these UBM Tech sites:
Game Career Guide
Indie Games

The Call of Duty series has sold over 300 million games

The Call of Duty series has sold over 300 million games

May 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
May 3, 2019 | By Alissa McAloon
Comments
    Post A Comment
More: Console/PC

Newsbrief: Activision Blizzard says that the Call of Duty series has now sold over 300 million games since its start in 2003.

CEO Bobby Kotick shared the milestone in a call with investors this week (transcribed by SeekingAlpha), saying that this makes Call of Duty “one of the most successful entertainment franchises of all time.” Just looking at games, its a bar not many franchises have cleared. With its 300 million lifetime sales, the Call of Duty series is now behind only Pokemon and Mario in terms of total games sold.

In its 15-plus years, Call of Duty has released close to 30 different games from a variety of developers across generations of consoles, handhelds, and mobile devices. This particular milestone comes as Activision is pushing the series' esports scene and just ahead of the release of Call of Duty mobile outside of China. 

Related Jobs

Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.03.19]
Software Developer for DevOps
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.03.19]
Senior Concept Artist (Environment)
Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment — Espoo, Finland
[05.03.19]
Technical Producer
Petroglyph Games
Petroglyph Games — Las Vegas, Nevada, United States
[05.02.19]
Senior Game Engineer (C++)


[View All Jobs]


Top Stories

Activision Blizzard quarterly revenues take a dip
Q&A: Producing a bigger Borderlands
Riot agrees to scrap mandatory arbitration, but only for new employees
Phoenix Games has acquired UK studio Well Played Games


[Next News Story]    [View All]


Loading Comments
loader image