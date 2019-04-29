Get a job: PixelPool is hiring a Backend Developer

The Gamasutra Job Board is the most diverse, active and established board of its kind for the video game industry!



Location: Portland, Oregon

PixelPool is an international, world class retail- and brand interactive visualization company with offices in five countries. At our Portland, Oregon office we are currently looking for an exceptional Backend Developer to work on innovative 3D Applications including Windows applications, Virtual Reality experiences and iOS apps. You will be working on projects for some of the world’s leading brands as well as creating tools for our development team(s). You will join our interactive team to work on projects for an international client base together with developers in the Netherlands and an international team of artists and asset creators.

We are looking for a social and highly motivated candidate that can think on their feet, is flexible and can adapt quickly to changing circumstances. We transpose a very motivated, friendly, and happy environment and hope to bring more people on board to positively evolve our amazing culture.

Responsibilities:

Backend programming and integration.

Implementing systems in Unreal Engine 4 with Blueprints and C++.

Tools Creation and Third-Party Library implementation to support system creation.

Collaboration with (technical) artists and designers.

Establishing best practices as part of the development team.

Implementing best practices to create core systems and custom plugins.

Requirements:

BS or MS Degree in Computer Science.

Two years programming experience in C++.

Interest in learning a 3D game engine (Unreal Engine).

Proficiency in at least one of the following:

SQL and Database Management Systems.

iOS development with an understanding of Objective C.

Networking (TCP/IP and UDP specifically).

HTTP Requests and Protocols.

Basic understanding of Data Structures, Algorithms, Design Patterns, and software development methodologies.

Comfortable in solving problems outside of primary area of expertise.

A desire to work in a positive, collaborative and international team environment.

Nice to Haves:

Experience with 3D game engine(s) (Unreal Engine, Unity, etc...).

Proficiency in 2D and 3D Math.

Demonstrated ability to architect and implement features rapidly and reliably.

Experience with UI/UX standards and creation.

Programming experience in python.

Experience with implementing QA/QC standards and methodologies.

What can we offer you?

Working in a young, creative and dynamic environment in downtown Portland

Being part of an international company with opportunities to travel abroad

Create innovative products for renowned brands

401k

Healthcare

